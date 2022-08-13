    বাংলা

    Benzema, Ronaldo and Haaland nominated for Ballon d'Or, Messi misses out

    The honour for the best player in the world will be presented to one of the 30 nominees on Oct 17

    Reuters
    Published : 13 August 2022, 04:28 AM
    Updated : 13 August 2022, 04:28 AM

    Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema is among the 30 nominees on the shortlist for the prestigious men's Ballon d'Or trophy, organisers France Football magazine announced on Friday.

    The French international has had an incredible season for Real Madrid, scoring 44 goals in 46 games and helping them win the Champions League and LaLiga.

    Seven times reigning winner Lionel Messi was not nominated for this year's Ballon d'Or for the first time since 2005 and nor was his Paris Saint-Germain team mate Neymar.

    Other nominees are Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester City striker Erling Haaland - who has just joined the club from Borussia Dortmund - and last season's joint Premier League top scorer Mohamed Salah of Liverpool.

    Among the 20 players on the shortlist for the women's Ballon d'Or is Lyon's Ada Hegerberg, who won the inaugural award in 2018, and Barcelona's Alexia Putellas.

    Arsenal striker Beth Mead, who won the European Championship with hosts England last month and was named the Player of the tournament, is also nominated.

    The honour for the best player in the world will be presented on Oct 17. The trophy will now be awarded based on a regular season from August to July rather than a calendar year.

