PSG in perfect form to finish season in style, says Luis Enrique

"I think we are heading into the final phase of the season in great form," Luis Enrique told a press conference.

"I wouldn't have imagined this scenario going as positively as this, but what happens in the future is what happens. I would say we are in fantastic form in every way. We have almost every player available. Our supporters are very happy.

"The club has so much ambition to achieve something else. It is a really attractive end to the season, which we are motivated for, and we will continue to fight to achieve all our targets."