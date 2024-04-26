    বাংলা

    PSG in perfect form to finish season in style, says Luis Enrique

    PSG host relegation battling Le Havre on Saturday

    Reuters
    Published : 26 April 2024, 01:48 PM
    Updated : 26 April 2024, 01:48 PM

    Paris St Germain can wrap up the Ligue 1 title this weekend, and with the Champions League and Coupe de France still to play for, the team is in the best possible form, manager Luis Enrique said on Friday.

    PSG host relegation battling Le Havre on Saturday, and a win will secure the league title with three games still to play, leaving them to concentrate on a Champions League semi-final with Borussia Dortmund and the cup final against Lyon.

    "I think we are heading into the final phase of the season in great form," Luis Enrique told a press conference.

    "I wouldn't have imagined this scenario going as positively as this, but what happens in the future is what happens. I would say we are in fantastic form in every way. We have almost every player available. Our supporters are very happy.

    "The club has so much ambition to achieve something else. It is a really attractive end to the season, which we are motivated for, and we will continue to fight to achieve all our targets."

    PSG's ambition has long been to win the Champions League, and after exiting the competition at the last 16 stage in the previous two seasons, Luis Enrique's side are still on course to make history, and the manager sees a bright future.

    "This is the level of maturity, which is part of the process in which PSG have changed completely since last year," he said.

    "That goes for the identity, the targets, with so many new players, many changes, so it has been a time for building. I am convinced that, next year, we will be better than this year."

    As for the present, PSG would love to win their third consecutive title at home with a win over Le Havre, but the coach expects a similar game to when they hosted bottom of table Clermont earlier this month and struggled to a 1-1 draw.

    "They have a lot at stake. It will be difficult because there will not be much space," Luis Enrique said.

    "But if we win tomorrow, we will be crowned champions and getting to do that at the Parc des Princes in front of our supporters would be perfect, and we want to make the most of that chance."

    PSG have an 11 point gap over AS Monaco, with four games remaining. Le Havre are 16th, in the relegation playoff spot, one point behind Metz and two ahead of Lorient.

