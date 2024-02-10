Haaland nets first goals since layoff as Man City beat Everton 2-0

Erling Haaland announced his return to the scoresheet in emphatic fashion with a brace to lift Manchester City to a 2-0 home victory over relegation-threatened Everton on Saturday and provisionally into top spot in the Premier League table.

Haaland, who recently missed almost two months with a broken bone in his foot, netted his 15th and 16th of the season in the second half to break down some stubborn Everton resistance and go clear at the top of the Premier League scorers' list.

He also added another record to his collection with the 23-year-old bagging 51 goals in 50 league starts -- more goals in 50 starts than any other player in the competition.

Pep Guardiola's team have 52 points after 23 games, while Liverpool -- who can reclaim the lead with a win over Burnley later on Saturday -- have 51 points, also from 23 games. Everton are in the relegation zone in 18th.

Haaland's return to form was perfect timing for City who had 72.5% possession against Everton but mustered just three shots on target.

"The changes in the second half gave us another rhythm and of course Erling is back. To have this player, when the ball is there from a corner... and the finishing was amazing," Guardiola said.