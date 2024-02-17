Juventus first half financial loss widens to 95 million euros

Juventus said on Friday its net loss widened to 95.1 million euros ($102 million) in the first half of its 2023-24 fiscal year as its ban from lucrative European competition this season over financial irregularities weighed on the Italian club's revenue.

The result compares with a loss of 29.5 million euros in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

Revenue fell almost 26 percent to 173.3 million euros between July and December last year, Juventus said in a statement.

To shore up its cash-strapped finances, the Serie A club has announced a 200 million euro capital increase, which is expected to be launched by the end of April.