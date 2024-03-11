    বাংলা

    Juve held to 2-2 draw by Atalanta after Koopmeiners double

    They have won one of their last seven league games and are third on 58 points

    Published : 10 March 2024, 07:54 PM
    Updated : 10 March 2024, 07:54 PM

    Juventus were held to a 2-2 draw by Atalanta in Serie A at Allianz Stadium on Sunday, as goals from Andrea Cambiaso and Arkadiusz Milik were cancelled out by a brace from the visitors' Teun Koopmeiners.

    Juve, who have won one of their last seven league games, are third on 58 points, one point behind AC Milan in second place, and 17 points behind the runaway leaders Inter Milan. Atalanta are sixth with 47.

    Atalanta broke the deadlock 10 minutes before the break as Mario Pasalic's free kick found an unmarked Koopmeiners on the edge of the box, who scored with a powerful first-time finish.

    Juve equalised after 66 minutes when Cambiaso was played through inside the box and managed to poke the ball in before Milik completed the turnaround four minutes later.

    Koopmeiners levelled in the 75th minute, firing home with a low, angled shot to earn a share of the points.

