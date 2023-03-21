    বাংলা

    Liverpool owner Henry rules out sale of the club

    The Merseyside football club's owners had said in November they were exploring a sale

    Reuters
    Published : 20 March 2023, 08:20 PM
    Updated : 20 March 2023, 08:20 PM

    Liverpool's American owner John Henry has said there are no plans to sell the Premier League club after the Merseyside outfit's owners said in November they were exploring a sale.

    Fenway Sports Group (FSG), which completed a 300 million pounds ($358 million) takeover of the club in 2010, said three months ago that they would explore the option of bringing in investors if it was in Liverpool's "best interest".

    After FSG's initial statement, Liverpool chairman Tom Werner said there was no urgency to complete any potential deal.

    Henry was quoted by the Boston Sports Journal in an interview published on Sunday as saying: "I know there has been a lot of conversation and quotes about Liverpool, but I keep to the facts: we merely formalized an ongoing process.

    "Will we be in England forever? No. Are we selling Liverpool? No. Are talking with investors about Liverpool? Yes. Will something happen there? I believe so, but it won't be a sale. Have we sold anything in the past 20 plus years?"

    Liverpool's rivals Manchester United, owned by the American Glazer family, are also exploring a sale, with confirmed bids from British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS and Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani, a son of Qatar's former prime minister.

    RELATED STORIES
    Chelsea's Thiago Silva in action with Liverpool's Cody Gakpo in the Premier League clash against Liverpool at Anfield in Liverpool, Britain on Saturday, Jan 21, 2023.
    Liverpool v Chelsea ends in stalemate
    Liverpool seemed shorn of confidence as they looked to avoid three straight league defeats
    Liverpool's Cody Gakpo celebrates scoring their third goal with Virgil van Dijk and Darwin Nunez during the Premier League game against Manchester United at Anfield, Liverpool, Britain on Mar 5, 2023.
    Liverpool rout of United proves they are alive and kicking
    The Reds have had bragging rights over United pretty much since Juergen Klopp walked into Anfield in 2015
    Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Everton - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - Feb 13, 2023 Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring their first goal with Andrew Robertson
    Salah hopes win over Everton can herald new beginning for Liverpool
    Liverpool, who had lost three of their last four league matches before meeting Everton, climbed to ninth in the standings on 32 points after 21 games
    Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Everton - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - Feb 13, 2023 Liverpool's Mohamed Salah in action with Everton's Vitaliy Mykolenko.
    Liverpool down Everton 2-0 in Premier League
    Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo extends the lead by scoring his first goal in his seventh match for the club after Mohamed Salah opened the scoring

    Opinion

    The world of Buddhadeva Bose
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Celebrating the splendour of the surrounding
    Takir Hossain
    Bank rescue buys stability at a high price
    John Foley
    Equity for equality
    Tasneem Hossain