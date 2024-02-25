Barcelona breeze past Getafe to climb to second

Raphinha, Joao Felix, Frenkie De Jong and Fermin Lopez scored to earn Barcelona a 4-0 win over visitors Getafe on Saturday which lifted Xavi Hernandez's side to second in the LaLiga standings.

It was a much-needed win for last year's champions who are enduring difficult season and have been under pressure after coach Xavi announced he was stepping down as manager at the end of the campaign.

In a half-empty Olympic stadium, the hosts dominated from the start and opened the scoring through Raphinha in the 20th minute.

In a quick counter, the Brazilian winger beat the offside trap to latch on to Jules Kounde’s long pass and blasted the ball past Getafe keeper David Soria.