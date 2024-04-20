    বাংলা

    LaLiga title race on the line at Clasico against Real, Xavi says

    Real, brimming with confidence after their statement Champions League win at Manchester City midweek, sit comfortably on top of LaLiga on 78 points, ahead of Barca on 70 and Girona on 65

    Reuters
    Published : 20 April 2024, 01:53 PM
    Updated : 20 April 2024, 01:53 PM

    Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez said winning Sunday's "El Clasico" in the Spanish capital is the only way his side can hold off Real Madrid's run to the LaLiga title - the only remaining major silverware Barca could win this season.

    Real, brimming with confidence after their statement Champions League win at Manchester City midweek, sit comfortably on top of LaLiga on 78 points, ahead of Barca on 70 and Girona on 65. A win on Sunday would give Real an 11-point lead with only six games left.

    "On Sunday we are playing for the league title. We have to win," Xavi told a press conference on Saturday.

    "We have to manage our feelings and move on, let the frustration and impotence of the other day (elimination from the Champions League) which are difficult to digest turn in our favour. We will have a morale-strengthened Real Madrid in front of us.

    "On Sunday we have the chance to get back into LaLiga title race. It will be the most important game of the season."

    The last chance saloon has opened its doors early for battered Barcelona as they travel to Madrid after another European disappointment suffered midweek at home.

    While Barca were knocked out of the Champions League, Real progressed with a shootout win at holders Manchester City on Wednesday.

    Xavi praised Real for beating "the best team in the world" in Manchester City and said he will need a near flawless performance by his side to leave the Santiago Bernabeu stadium with a win.

    "We will face a Real Madrid with euphoria through the roof. We need to overcome the Champions League hangover and have a team with all the enthusiasm in the world to fight for this league," Xavi said.

    Real manager Carlo Ancelotti acknowledged that his side is edging closer to the title but said it all could change if they lose focus and take their old rivals lightly on Sunday.

    "We are doing well. The cake is ready and all that remains is the icing on top," Ancelotti told a press conference on Saturday.

    "Barca is still alive and will be a very competitive opponent who are doing very well despite the PSG loss. We're convinced that it's going to be a usual Clasico, hard fought. But it's a great opportunity to get closer to the title."

    RELATED STORIES
    Actor Louis Gossett Jr arrives at the opening night of the UCLA Film and Television Archive film series "Champion: The Stanley Kramer Centennial" and the world premiere screening of the newly restored "Death of a Salesman" in Los Angeles, California Aug 9, 2013.
    Gossett, first Black man to win best supporting actor Oscar, dies
    He took home the award for best supporting actor as Sergeant Emil Foley in the romantic drama ‘An Officer and a Gentleman’
    Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v RCD Mallorca - Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Spain - March 8, 2024 FC Barcelona's Lamine Yamal celebrates scoring their first goal with Pau Cubarsi REUTERS
    Superb Yamal strike hands Barca 1-0 win over Mallorca
    The teenager struck late to secure a hard-fought win that moved the Catalans within five points of leaders Real Madrid
    Soccer Football - LaLiga - Athletic Bilbao v FC Barcelona - San Mames, Bilbao, Spain - March 3, 2024 FC Barcelona's Lamine Yamal in action with Athletic Bilbao's Imanol Garcia de Albeniz
    Barcelona and Athletic share spoils in goalless draw
    Barca suffered two injury blows, with midfielders Frenkie de Jong and Pedri forced out in the first-half
    LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Getafe - Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Spain - February 24, 2024 FC Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong scores their third goal REUTERS/Albert Gea
    Barca breeze past Getafe to climb to second
    It was a much-needed win for last year's champions who are enduring difficult season and have been under pressure after coach Xavi announced he was stepping down as manager

    Opinion

    Indian election at the time of a global crisis: Which side is it on?
    Oil funds turn bullish as Mideast conflict intensifies
    John Kemp
    Western armed forces face recruitment crisis
    Peter Apps
    US manufacturers emerge from slump
    John Kemp