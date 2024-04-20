LaLiga title race on the line at Clasico against Real, Xavi says

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez said winning Sunday's "El Clasico" in the Spanish capital is the only way his side can hold off Real Madrid's run to the LaLiga title - the only remaining major silverware Barca could win this season.

Real, brimming with confidence after their statement Champions League win at Manchester City midweek, sit comfortably on top of LaLiga on 78 points, ahead of Barca on 70 and Girona on 65. A win on Sunday would give Real an 11-point lead with only six games left.

"On Sunday we are playing for the league title. We have to win," Xavi told a press conference on Saturday.

"We have to manage our feelings and move on, let the frustration and impotence of the other day (elimination from the Champions League) which are difficult to digest turn in our favour. We will have a morale-strengthened Real Madrid in front of us.

"On Sunday we have the chance to get back into LaLiga title race. It will be the most important game of the season."