Arsenal denied huge win as Liverpool hit back to draw

Arsenal's grip on the Premier League title race was loosened as Liverpool produced a storming comeback to snatch a 2-2 draw in super-charged clash at a raucous Anfield on Sunday.

The north Londoners were heading for a first league win at Liverpool since 2012 and a massive three points in their quest to win the league as they led 2-0 but Roberto Firmino headed an 87th-minute equaliser.

It could have been even worse for Mikel Arteta's side too as Mo Salah, who scored Liverpool's first goal and missed a second-half penalty, blazed a late chance over and was then denied by Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Ramsdale then made a miraculous save from Ibrahima Konate in a breathless period of stoppage time.