    Arsenal denied huge win as Liverpool hit back to draw

    The north Londoners were heading for a first league win at Liverpool since 2012

    Reuters
    Published : 9 April 2023, 07:11 PM
    Updated : 9 April 2023, 07:11 PM

    Arsenal's grip on the Premier League title race was loosened as Liverpool produced a storming comeback to snatch a 2-2 draw in super-charged clash at a raucous Anfield on Sunday.

    The north Londoners were heading for a first league win at Liverpool since 2012 and a massive three points in their quest to win the league as they led 2-0 but Roberto Firmino headed an 87th-minute equaliser.

    It could have been even worse for Mikel Arteta's side too as Mo Salah, who scored Liverpool's first goal and missed a second-half penalty, blazed a late chance over and was then denied by Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

    Ramsdale then made a miraculous save from Ibrahima Konate in a breathless period of stoppage time.

    When the dust settled on a rambunctious contest that had everything, Arsenal, bidding for a first title since 2004, lead Manchester City by six points but the reigning champions have a game in hand and also face Arsenal at home.

    Arsenal had taken an early lead when forward Gabriel Martinelli wriggled through in the eighth minute and managed to squeeze in a shot past Alisson.

    The visitors were attacking at will and doubled their lead when Martinelli set up Gabriel Jesus in the 28th minute.

    Salah pulled one back for Juergen Klopp's team shortly before halftime, but sent his penalty off target in the second half in a game packed with near misses.

    His blushes were spared by Firmino's late header, though.

    Arsenal have 73 points from 30 games, six points more than second-place City. Liverpool are eighth with 44 points.

    "It was a crazy game. We started really good. The first 40 minutes before they scored we controlled the game," Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard told the BBC.

    "After their goal the game changed a bit and we didn't manage to keep the ball. Aaron (Ramsdale) was very good back there and saved us.

    "Frustrated not to win but we have to take the point and move on."

