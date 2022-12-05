'We are on this journey together': Pele backs Brazil ahead of World Cup match

Pele, 82, said in an Instagram post that he wished to inspire Brazil's players by sharing a picture taken at the 1958 World Cup in Sweden, when the then-teenager shocked the world leading the South American side to their first title.

"I'll watch the game from here at the hospital and I'll be rooting for each one of you," Pele said ahead of the match starting at 1900 GMT in Qatar. "We are on this journey together. Good luck to our Brazil!"