    বাংলা

    Messi's World Cup chase takes centre stage in quarter-final clash

    Tactical plan is key to Argentina's hopes of winning as the Dutch look to take revenge for their semi-final defeat in 2014 when Argentina beat them in a shootout

    Reuters
    Published : 8 Dec 2022, 02:57 AM
    Updated : 8 Dec 2022, 02:57 AM

    Lionel Messi's hopes of winning an elusive World Cup will come up against the tactical scheming of veteran coach Louis van Gaal as Argentina face the Netherlands in Friday’s quarter-final at Lusail.

    Messi, 35, once again carries his nation's hopes on his shoulders as he looks to crown an extraordinary career that includes seven Ballon d'Or awards and multiple club titles, but only one Copa America to show for his efforts with Argentina.

    Messi can expect little in the way of sympathy from the 71-year-old Van Gaal, who is determined to give the Dutch their first World Cup title after runners-up finishes in 1974, 1978 and 2010.

    The coach’s planning will largely focus on containing Messi and catching Argentina on the break, as Van Gaal thumbs his nose at his critics by playing a brand of football at odds with the usual attacking Dutch approach.

    The tactical plan is key to his side’s hopes of winning on Friday as the Dutch look to take revenge for their semi-final defeat in 2014 when Argentina beat them in a shootout.

    “We can surprise teams with our plan. We were also the better team then and Messi didn't see much of the ball,” the coach told reporters this week.

    He can also point to a run of form that has seen the Dutch go 19 games without defeat since he returned to the hot seat for a third spell 15 months ago.

    Messi spoke briefly about the Dutch threat after Argentina's 2-1 win over Australia in the round of 16, where he marked his 1,000th career appearance by scoring and being named Man of the Match.

    “Another difficult one is coming,” he said.

    Messi can expect vocal support from Argentine fans in Qatar, who are set to vastly outnumber their orange-clad Dutch counterparts.

    On the losing side against Germany in the 2014 final, where Argentina failed to add to World Cup triumphs in 1978 and 1986, Messi was grateful for the support.

    “These are incredible moments. We want to thank all the people who are here. The whole of Argentina would love to be here,” he said.

    Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni is still sweating on the fitness of Angel di Maria, who missed the Australia game due to a left thigh injury but returned to training on Tuesday.

    RELATED STORIES
    Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Argentina Training - Qatar University Training Site 3, Doha, Qatar - Dec 5, 2022 Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni during training.
    Argentina's Scaloni pits his wits against Van Gaal
    At 44, Lionel Scaloni is the youngest coach at the World Cup. In the quarter-finals against Netherlands he will pit his wits against the oldest, 71-year-old Louis Van Gaal
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Round of 16 - Argentina v Australia - Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - December 3, 2022 Argentina's Lautaro Martinez in action REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
    Martinez taking pain-killing injections: agent
    He started Argentina's stunning opening group stage loss to Saudi Arabia where he had a couple of goals disallowed for offside
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - England Press Conference - Al Wakrah SC stadium, Al Wakrah, Qatar - December 7, 2022 England's Kyle Walker plays darts before the press conference
    Walker will give Mbappe respect, but not too much
    He played Mbappe when Manchester City knocked out Paris St Germain in the 2020-21 Champions League semi-finals
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Round of 16 - Japan v Croatia - Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah, Qatar - December 5, 2022 Croatia's Dejan Lovren and Josko Gvardiol celebrate qualifying for the quarter finals
    Lovren braces for another clash with Neymar
    The 33-year-old centre back Lovren has faced Neymar on three occasions and lost every time, with the unstoppable Brazilian scoring four goals against him

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher