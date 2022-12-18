France awaits as back-to-back World Cup bid begins

Football fans gathered on the Champs Elysees boulevard in Paris and packed bars and sports centres across France as Sunday's World Cup final against Argentina got underway.

Supporters near the Arc de Triomphe braved near-freezing temperatures, breaking out into song as they urged "Les Bleus" to bring back the cup for a second straight tournament. Many waved the national 'tricolour' flag above their heads.

"I've put 100 euros on a win for France, with a goal for Mbappe," France supporter Antonio Suarez told Reuters in a sports bar where giant screens were hung from the ceiling.

"I'm here to back our boys and after we're going to party," said Suarez's friend Audrey Vincelot.

Both France and Argentina are seeking a third World Cup trophy.