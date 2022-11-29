World Cup worker death toll 'between 400 and 500'

A Qatari official said "between 400 and 500" migrant workers died during construction projects connected to the ongoing 2022 World Cup.

The estimate is markedly higher than previously reported numbers of fatalities connected to the more than $200 billion spent on stadiums, subway lines and other infrastructure needs.

The numbers came from Hassan Al-Thawadi, the secretary general of Qatar's Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, during an interview with British journalist Piers Morgan.

"The estimate is around 400, between 400 and 500," Al-Thawadi told Morgan. "I don't have the exact number. That's something that's been discussed."