Morgan Stanley profit beats estimates with higher investment banking, wealth revenue

"We saw building momentum in investment banking, both in our M&A and underwriting pipelines across corporate and financial sponsor clients," CEO Ted Pick told investors on Tuesday. He expects a "multi-year M&A cycle" to begin now and last 3 to 5 years.

Geopolitical risks may even create incentive for more deals, he said, adding that some companies will need to shift their international footprint partly because of the disruption two major conflicts are creating on supply chains.

"The fact that the US economy continues to grow, that China is weaker, the parts of Europe are weaker highlights the fact that people want to get even more exposure to the US", the CEO told investors. He also cited the need of financial sponsors to make deals, sell private companies and return money to investors.

Surging equity markets and high-profile initial public offerings (IPOs) are also helping to fuel more activity, CFO Sharon Yeshaya told Reuters in an interview.

"The IPOs that have come to market have done well, and that is positive, it helps the advisory business," she said.

Goldman Sachs impressed markets on Monday with a 28% rise in profit due to more fees in leading large deals and also good results in trading. In their earnings last week, JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup cited rising activity, particularly in debt and equity capital markets.