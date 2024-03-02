    বাংলা

    Saudi Arabia launches bid to host the 2034 World Cup

    The bid is all but certain to succeed due to the absence of any other expressions of interest before FIFA's deadline late last year

    Reuters
    Published : 2 March 2024, 03:57 AM
    Updated : 2 March 2024, 03:57 AM

    Saudi Arabia launched its campaign to host the 2034 soccer World Cup on Friday, a bid that is all but certain to succeed due to the absence of any other expressions of interest before FIFA's deadline late last year.

    With Morocco, Portugal and Spain set to share the hosting of the 2030 tournament, global governing body FIFA limited the 2034 contest to bidders from the Asian and Oceania confederations.

    Saudi Arabia would be the second country from the Gulf region to host the showpiece event, after neighbouring Qatar staged the 2022 finals.

    The Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) said its "Growing. Together." World Cup campaign would showcase the way the nation was strengthening bonds with other countries through sport.

    The Saudis have invested heavily in high-profile sports such as soccer, Formula One, boxing and golf over the last few years, leading critics to accuse the oil-rich kingdom of "sportswashing" its human rights record.

    The country denies accusations of human rights abuses and says it protects its national security through its laws.

    "Telling our football story to the world is of massive importance," SAFF President Yasser Al Misehal said in a statement.

    "We've made unprecedented progress in both the men's and women's game, and our bid is an open invitation to the world to join us on this exciting journey."

    The next step in the process is the submission of the full bid documents to FIFA in July, with the appointment of hosts for both the 2030 and 2034 World Cups set to be rubber stamped at a FIFA Congress towards the end of the year.

    The next World Cup will take place in the United States, Mexico and Canada in 2026.

    RELATED STORIES
    Soccer Football - Saudi Pro League - Al Shabab v Al Nassr - Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - February 25, 2024 Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their first goal
    Ronaldo criticised for appearing to make obscene gesture in Saudi league game
    The incident was not caught on television cameras, but some Saudi pundits said Ronaldo should be sanctioned
    35% of Hajj packages still unsold after four rounds of extensions
    Despite extensions, 35% of Hajj packages still unsold
    This year, Bangladesh can send 127,198 pilgrims to Saudi Arabia, but 44,043 seats are still unfilled
    Saudi Arabia's newly appointed Defence Minister, Prince Khalid bin Salman Al-Saud is seen during his meeting in the Ministry of Defence in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, September 27, 2022.
    South Korea, Saudi Arabia sign agreement on defence cooperation
    South Korea is looking to boost sales to become one of the world's largest suppliers of weapons
    Soccer Football - AFC Asian Cup - Round of 16 - Saudi Arabia v South Korea - Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - January 30, 2024 South Korea players celebrate after the match
    South Korea beat Saudi Arabia on penalties to reach Asian Cup last eight
    South Korea will have only two days to recover after playing 120 minutes, with their quarter-final clash against Australia taking place on Friday

    Opinion

    Discrimination-free society for a better, beautiful world
    Tasneem Hossain
    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?