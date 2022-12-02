    বাংলা

    South Korea and Portugal deadlocked at 1-1 by halftime

    The Koreans must beat Portugal and hope the result of Ghana-Uruguay match goes their way in order to reach the next round

    Published : 2 Dec 2022, 02:24 PM
    Updated : 2 Dec 2022, 02:24 PM

    South Korea and Portugal were level at 1-1 by halftime in their World Cup Group H clash on Friday, with Kim Young-gwon giving the Taeguk Warriors a lifeline in game they must win to stand a chance of reaching the knockout round.

    Portugal, already qualified for the last 16 and needing only a draw to be sure of top spot in the group, had grabbed the lead with a fifth minute goal from Ricardo Horta, who met a Diogo Dalot cross and hammered it home from close range.

    Korea equalised off a corner with Kim pouncing on a bouncing ball in the goalmouth and hooking it into the net.

    The Koreans, with one point so far, must beat Portugal and hope the result of Ghana's match with Uruguay goes their way in order to reach the next round.

    Captain Cristiano Ronaldo led Portugal's attack against South Korea despite having to train separately from the rest of the team this week but Fernando Santos made six changes to the side that beat Uruguay on Monday.

    Portugal, mindful of the risk of yellow-card suspensions in the next round, have brought Diogo Dalot and Antonio Silva into the defence.

    Matheus Nunes, Vitinha and Joao Mario came into the midfield in place of Bernardo Silva, William Carvalho and Bruno Fernandes -- who scored twice in the 2-0 win over Uruguay -- while Ricardo Horta replaced Joao Felix up front.

    South Korea's Portuguese coach Paulo Bento left out central defender Kim Min-jae, who was an injury doubt, and replaced him with Kwon Kyung-won, while Lee Jae-sung and Lee Kang-in were drafted into midfield.

    Teams

    South Korea: Kim Seung-gyu, Kim Moon-hwan, Kwon Kyung-won, Kim Young-gwon, Kim Jin-su, Lee Jae-sung, Lee Kang-in, Jeong Woo-yeong, Hwang In-beom, Son Heung-min, Cho Gue-sung

    Portugal: Diogo Costa, Diogo Dalot, Pepe, Antonio Silva, Joao Cancelo, Matheus Nunes, Ruben Neves, Vitinha, Joao Mario, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ricardo Horta

