    বাংলা

    Spanish court rejects Brazil footballer's Dani Alves appeal against remand over sex claim

    Brazilian football player Dani Alves was jailed on remand without bail after a local woman filed a complaint over a sexual assault against him last month

    Reuters
    Published : 21 Feb 2023, 11:44 AM
    Updated : 21 Feb 2023, 11:44 AM

    A Spanish court rejected a request by Brazilian football player Dani Alves to be released from jail on remand as the investigation over an alleged sexual assault in a Barcelona night club continues, the regional court said on Tuesday.

    The 39-year-old, who has denied any wrongdoing, was jailed on remand without bail on Jan 20 after a local woman filed a complaint last month about an event at the exclusive Sutton nightclub in the city centre. Police are investigating and the case remains open over a crime of sexual assault.

    Alves' lawyer had asked for him to be released on bail if he surrendered his passport and wore an electronic tag, arguing that he had family ties in Spain.

    However, the court rejected the arguments and ordered him to remain on remand at the Brians 2 prison on the outskirts of Barcelona.

    "There is a high risk of fleeing as... the severe punishment he faces in the present case, the strong evidence of wrongdoing and his economic might would make it possible for him... to leave Spain at any time," the court said.

    The case has attracted significant attention in Spain, because of Alves' profile but primarily because sexual assault has remained a dominant political theme since the 2016 gang-rape of a teenager during the San Fermin bull-running festival which led to the toughening of sexual violence laws in the country.

    In Spain, a claim of rape is investigated under the general accusation of sexual assault and convictions can lead to jail time of between four and 15 years.

    Conviction of such a charge also paves the way for financial compensation to be paid to the victim to cover physical, physiological and moral harm.

    RELATED STORIES
    Olympic rings to celebrate the IOC official announcement that Paris won the 2024 Olympic bid are seen in front of the Eiffel Tower at the Trocadero square in Paris, France, Sept 16, 2017.
    Australia aligned with other nations on Russia, Belarus athlete ban
    The British government issued a statement for the IOC on behalf of 34 like-minded nations’ to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes from its competitions
    Cricket - Second Test - India v Australia - Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, India - Feb 17, 2023 Australia's David Warner receives medical attention after sustaining an injury.
    Warner ruled out of rest of India series
    The Australian opener suffered concussion and a fracture in his elbow in the second match in New Delhi, the team said
    Back to the drawing board for panicky Australia after another India failure
    Back to the drawing board for panicky Australia
    The honeymoon for Pat Cummins's captaincy is well and truly over after the capitulation in Delhi
    Reuters
    Stead backs New Zealand to rebound in Wellington
    It was the Black Caps' first loss to England on home soil since 2008 and their fourth in succession against Stokes’ men

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher