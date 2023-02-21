Spanish court rejects Brazil footballer's Dani Alves appeal against remand over sex claim

"There is a high risk of fleeing as... the severe punishment he faces in the present case, the strong evidence of wrongdoing and his economic might would make it possible for him... to leave Spain at any time," the court said.

The case has attracted significant attention in Spain, because of Alves' profile but primarily because sexual assault has remained a dominant political theme since the 2016 gang-rape of a teenager during the San Fermin bull-running festival which led to the toughening of sexual violence laws in the country.

In Spain, a claim of rape is investigated under the general accusation of sexual assault and convictions can lead to jail time of between four and 15 years.

Conviction of such a charge also paves the way for financial compensation to be paid to the victim to cover physical, physiological and moral harm.