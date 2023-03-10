Liverpool's Klopp stays grounded ahead of trip to Bournemouth

Liverpool have regained some consistency in the Premier League in recent games but the squad cannot take that confidence for granted in their quest for a top-four spot, manager Juergen Klopp said on Friday.

Liverpool reignited their top-four hopes with a 7-0 thrashing of old rivals Manchester United last week, moving up to fifth place to sit three points behind Tottenham Hotspur above them.

The Merseyside club also have a game in hand and they next play away on Saturday at bottom side Bournemouth -- who were thrashed 9-0 at Anfield earlier this season.

"There's no better mood booster than a good game for us, you see it in training. We had consistency in the league in the last five games, but confidence is a fragile little flower and we have to make sure we keep that," Klopp told reporters.