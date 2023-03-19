Hope's ton lifts West Indies to win over South Africa in second ODI

New captain Shai Hope scored an unbeaten century as West Indies defeated hosts South Africa by 48 runs in the second one-day international on Saturday.

After winning the toss and electing to bat at Buffalo Park in East London, Hope’s superb 128 not out anchored the West Indies score of 335 for eight in their 50 overs as he struck five fours and seven sixes in his 115-ball innings.

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma struck a career best 144 from 118 balls in the home side's reply, but they were bowled out for 287 in 41.4 overs in their attempt to keep up with the required run rate.