Fresh off Grammy success, South African star Tyla releases debut album

South African singer-songwriter Tyla releases her self-titled debut album on Friday, fresh off her win at the Grammy Awards last month.

The 22-year-old found success last year, reaching the top 10 on the US Billboard's Hot 100 chart and top 5 in Britain with amapiano hit "Water", a genre fusing house, jazz and log drums that emerged in South Africa.

She describes the 15-track "TYLA", which features collaborations with the likes of US rapper Travis Scott and Nigerian singer Tems, as "a melting pot of all the influences" she had growing up.