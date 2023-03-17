Real draw Chelsea, City's Guardiola back at Bayern in Champions League quarters

Holders Real Madrid will play 2021 winners Chelsea in the Champions League quarter-finals while Manchester City's Pep Guardiola will visit his former club Bayern Munich after the teams were drawn together on Friday.

Real, who beat last year's finalists Liverpool 6-2 on aggregate in the last 16, will face another English side after Graham Potter's Chelsea handed Borussia Dortmund their first loss of the year and qualified with a 2-1 aggregate win.

City, runners-up in 2021, will play 2020 champions Bayern who were managed by Guardiola for three seasons from 2013. Under the Spaniard they were perennial Bundesliga champions but fell at the Champions League semi-final stage each year.

Guardiola, who last won the Champions League with Barcelona in 2011, will be up against Bayern for the first time since his move from the German club to City in 2016.

The fixture also gives City striker Erling Haaland the chance to add to his tally of five goals against Bayern when he was with Dortmund.

The 22-year-old Norwegian, who has scored 39 goals in all competitions for City so far this season, is also the leading scorer in the Champions League this term with 10 goals after firing five past RB Leipzig in his last match.