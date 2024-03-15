Man City draw Real Madrid in Champions League quarters, Barca face PSG

This may also be Kylian Mbappe's last chance to win the title with PSG with the French forward set to leave the Ligue 1 club at the end of the season. PSG reached the final in 2020 where they lost to Bayern Munich.

Arsenal returned to the quarter-finals for the first time in 14 years and they play Bayern Munich which will give the German club's star striker Harry Kane -- who has scored 36 goals this season -- another crack at his former north London rivals.

Kane has played Arsenal 19 times in all competitions and scored 14 goals. The former Tottenham Hotspur striker is the joint-top scorer in the Champions League this season alongside Antoine Griezmann, Erling Haaland and Mbappe with six goals.

Six-times champions Bayern have been Arsenal's biggest nemesis in the competition, with the German side triumphing in all four knockout ties between the two sides.

The last time they met, Bayern beat Arsenal 10-2 on aggregate in the last 16 in 2017. Bayern have won each of the last three meetings 5-1.