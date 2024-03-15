    বাংলা

    Man City draw Real Madrid in Champions League quarters, Barca face PSG

    Barcelona take on Paris St Germain after the draw was held at UEFA's headquarters in Nyon

    Reuters
    Published : 15 March 2024, 12:09 PM
    Updated : 15 March 2024, 12:09 PM

    Defending champions Manchester City will play record winners Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals while Barcelona take on Paris St Germain after the draw was held at UEFA's headquarters in Nyon on Friday.

    Real Madrid are 14-times champions but Carlo Ancelotti's side were soundly beaten 5-1 on aggregate by Pep Guardiola's City in the semi-finals last year.

    Paris St Germain, who are seeking their first Champions League title, will take on Barcelona while Atletico Madrid face Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund, which means all three Spanish teams have the opportunity to reach the semi-finals.

    This may also be Kylian Mbappe's last chance to win the title with PSG with the French forward set to leave the Ligue 1 club at the end of the season. PSG reached the final in 2020 where they lost to Bayern Munich.

    Arsenal returned to the quarter-finals for the first time in 14 years and they play Bayern Munich which will give the German club's star striker Harry Kane -- who has scored 36 goals this season -- another crack at his former north London rivals.

    Kane has played Arsenal 19 times in all competitions and scored 14 goals. The former Tottenham Hotspur striker is the joint-top scorer in the Champions League this season alongside Antoine Griezmann, Erling Haaland and Mbappe with six goals.

    Six-times champions Bayern have been Arsenal's biggest nemesis in the competition, with the German side triumphing in all four knockout ties between the two sides.

    The last time they met, Bayern beat Arsenal 10-2 on aggregate in the last 16 in 2017. Bayern have won each of the last three meetings 5-1.

    However, Bayern will not have their fans in the away end due to a UEFA ban after their supporters threw fireworks onto the pitch during their 3-1 win at Lazio earlier this month.

    The path to the semi-finals was also set, with City and Premier League leaders Arsenal on a collision course if they advance.

    The quarter-final draw was the last in the current format with UEFA adopting an all-new format from the 2024-25 season onwards.

    The Champions League final will be held on June 1 at the 90,000-capacity Wembley Stadium in London.

    QUARTER-FINALS

    Quarter final 1: Arsenal v Bayern Munich

    Quarter final 2: Atletico Madrid v Borussia Dortmund

    Quarter final 3: Real Madrid v Manchester City

    Quarter final 4: Paris St Germain v Barcelona

    SEMI-FINALS

    Semi-final 1: Winner of Q/F 2 v Winner of Q/F 4

    Semi-final 1: Winner of Q/F 1 v Winner of Q/F 3

    * Teams mentioned first will play the first leg at home

    SCHEDULE

    Quarter-final first legs: Apr 9-10

    Quarter-final second legs: Apr 16-17

    Semi-final first legs: Apr 30-May 1

    Semi-final second legs: May 7-8

    FINAL

    Wembley Stadium: Jun 1

    RELATED STORIES
    Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 - Second Leg - Atletico Madrid v Inter Milan - Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - March 13, 2024 General view as players from both teams line up before the match
    Vinicius Jr calls on UEFA to punish Atletico fans for alleged racist abuse
    Brazil will play a friendly match against Spain at the Bernabeu on Mar 26 as part of an anti-racism campaign
    LaLiga - Real Madrid v Celta Vigo - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - March 10, 2024 Real Madrid's Arda Guler scores their fourth goal REUTERS/Ana Beltran
    Real thrash Celta Vigo to cement top spot
    They are dominant in the first half but are thwarted by some fine saves from Guaita
    Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v RCD Mallorca - Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Spain - March 8, 2024 FC Barcelona's Lamine Yamal celebrates scoring their first goal with Pau Cubarsi REUTERS
    Superb Yamal strike hands Barca 1-0 win over Mallorca
    The teenager struck late to secure a hard-fought win that moved the Catalans within five points of leaders Real Madrid
    Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 - Second Leg - Real Madrid v RB Leipzig - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - March 6, 2024 Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham applauds fans after the match
    Real's Bellingham hits out at 'ridiculous' two-game ban
    The Spanish Football Federation suspended the 20-year-old for showing contempt towards referee Jesus Gil Manzano after receiving a red card

    Opinion

    Flowers for solidarity
    Tasneem Hossain
    Despite a tough week, Germany is key to rearming Europe
    Peter Apps
    Europe's mild winter leaves gas stocks at record high
    John Kemp
    Quality of services in mobile telecom: Challenges and way forward
    Syed Md Samshur Rahman