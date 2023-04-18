Klopp hails best Liverpool performance of the season as Leeds hit for six

Liverpool’s 6-1 mauling of Leeds United at Elland Road on Monday was their best performance of the season according to manager Juergen Klopp, who has not ruled out a push for a Champions League place in the final weeks of the campaign.

The victory was Liverpool’s first in six games in all competitions since they beat Manchester United 7-0 in early March, as they inflicted a record home Premier League defeat on hapless Leeds who are battling against relegation.

"I think it's the best game we've played this season from all different perspectives," Klopp told Sky Sports. "We forced a lot of errors, sensational goals and counter-pressing, the best game for long time.