    Klopp hails best Liverpool performance of the season as Leeds hit for six

    The victory was Liverpool’s first in six games in all competitions since they beat Manchester United

    Published : 18 April 2023, 09:16 AM
    Updated : 18 April 2023, 09:16 AM

    Liverpool’s 6-1 mauling of Leeds United at Elland Road on Monday was their best performance of the season according to manager Juergen Klopp, who has not ruled out a push for a Champions League place in the final weeks of the campaign.

    The victory was Liverpool’s first in six games in all competitions since they beat Manchester United 7-0 in early March, as they inflicted a record home Premier League defeat on hapless Leeds who are battling against relegation.

    "I think it's the best game we've played this season from all different perspectives," Klopp told Sky Sports. "We forced a lot of errors, sensational goals and counter-pressing, the best game for long time.

    "There were a couple of tough moments, we conceded an unnecessary goal, but these things happen. Apart from that we were in control of the game."

    Liverpool have also beaten Bournemouth 9-0 in the Premier League and Rangers 7-1 in the Champions League this season, but Klopp said he will always judge his players on performance rather than the number of goals they score.

    "I'm not bothered about scoring six, it's about the performance. This was a winning performance," he said.

    "We can be super offensive orientated if we react in the right moment. I can't explain why our counter-pressing didn't work (earlier this season) but tonight it clicked.

    "I'm not sure how many goals we scored after we won the ball back - that makes all the difference."

    Liverpool are nine points behind Newcastle United who are in the fourth Champions League qualification place and Klopp said all they can do is keep winning in their eight remaining matches and hope the teams above them slip up.

    "They can win all their games and we win all our games and there is no chance to change anything," he said. "We have to play really good football. If we do, we will get results and then we see where we end up on the table."

    Premier League
