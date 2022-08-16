Klopp proud of Liverpool for keeping up intensity after Nunez red card

Juergen Klopp said he is proud of Liverpool for fighting back to secure a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace on Monday despite being reduced to 10 men after Darwin Nunez was sent off.

Forward Luis Diaz cancelled out Wilfried Zaha's opener for Palace. Nunez was red carded for a head-butt on his home debut.

"I told the boys after the game I'm proud," Klopp told reporters.

"I thought the start (of the second half) was positive again and then the red card happened. But obviously the best possible reaction from (Diaz) then -- worldie, wonderful goal.