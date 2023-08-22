Man City agree deal with Rennes to sign Belgian winger Doku - reports

Manchester City have reached an agreement with Ligue 1 side Rennes to sign winger Jeremy Doku, Sky Sports and the BBC reported on Tuesday.

The deal is worth 55.4 million pounds ($70.72 million) according to a BBC report, with the Belgian international set to travel to Manchester on Tuesday to complete a medical.

The 21-year-old joined Rennes in October 2020 from Belgium's Anderlecht, making more than 90 appearances for the French side in all competitions and scoring 12 goals.