Man City come up with all the answers to humble Real

None of Manchester City's players, including the substitutes, put a foot wrong in a magnificent Champions League demolition of Real Madrid on Wednesday, but one snapshot summed up a magical night at The Etihad Stadium.

City were already a Bernardo Silva goal to the good after a dominant 30 minutes when Real finally launched an attack.

Vinicius Jr, whose sensational goal had given Real the lead in last week's first-leg 1-1 draw, looked like he had stolen a march on City right back Kyle Walker.

But Walker simply turned on the after-burners and left the Brazilian appearing to be walking on a treadmill.