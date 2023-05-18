    বাংলা

    Man City come up with all the answers to humble Real

    None of Manchester City's players, including the substitutes, put a foot wrong in a magnificent Champions League demolition of Real Madrid

    Reuters
    Published : 18 May 2023, 06:47 AM
    Updated : 18 May 2023, 06:47 AM

    None of Manchester City's players, including the substitutes, put a foot wrong in a magnificent Champions League demolition of Real Madrid on Wednesday, but one snapshot summed up a magical night at The Etihad Stadium.

    City were already a Bernardo Silva goal to the good after a dominant 30 minutes when Real finally launched an attack.

    Vinicius Jr, whose sensational goal had given Real the lead in last week's first-leg 1-1 draw, looked like he had stolen a march on City right back Kyle Walker.

    But Walker simply turned on the after-burners and left the Brazilian appearing to be walking on a treadmill.

    The Etihad Stadium crowd rose to applaud Walker who turned his much-anticipated duel against Real's dangerman into something akin to a stroll in the park.

    It was the same all over the pitch as, man for man, City's slickers put the 14-times European champions to the sword in the most ruthless fashion on the way to a 4-0 win.

    Karim Benzema, Real's French goal machine and one of four starters for the Spaniards with five Champions League winners' medals in his locker, spent the night in the pocket of either John Stones or Ruben Dias.

    Erling Haaland did not add to his 52 City goals this season, but terrorised Real's defence and would have had a hat-trick but for three outstanding saves by Thibaut Courtois, the only Real player to emerge from a chastening evening with any credit.

    Rodrygo, the man whose last-gasp goals broke City's hearts in last year's semi-final thriller, was anonymous against City's Manuel Akanji and was eventually substituted.

    And Luka Modric, Real's majestic mastermind, was made to look every one of his 37 years as City's midfield, anchored by the imperious Rodri, enjoyed complete domination.

    For good measure, City manager Pep Guardiola, whose tactics had been found wanting in some of City's Champions League disappointments down the years, including in the final two years ago against Chelsea, outfoxed the great Carlo Ancelotti.

    The wily Italian had been in sight of a fifth Champions League trophy as a manager but his record 191st game in charge in the competition turned into a nightmare.

    "Today, from minute one, we had the feeling the people were ready," Guardiola, whose side are now three wins away from sealing a treble last achieved in 1999 by Manchester United, said. "I felt we were ready today to give a performance."

    Walker said that City have no 'standout superstars' -- although you could argue Guardiola's squad is simply overflowing with them.

    Even when Haaland doesn't score, someone else supplies the magic, be it Kevin de Bruyne, Bernardo Silva or, as was the case in the Premier League last weekend, Ilkay Gundogan.

    "When we're all together and playing -- especially here -- we just feel unstoppable," said City's England winger Jack Grealish.

    Former Manchester united defender Rio Ferdinand could not hide his admiration for City's display.

    "They have just destroyed, battered, pulverised a giant of European football," he told BT Sport.

    RELATED STORIES
    Premier League - Manchester City v Leeds United - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - May 6, 2023 Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan celebrates scoring their second goal with Nathan Ake Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
    City go 4 points clear at top
    City's prolific striker Erling Haaland graciously hands the ball to Gundogan to take a penalty kick in the 84th minute
    World Athletics Championships – women’s 100 metres victory ceremony – London Stadium, London, Britain – August 7, 2017 – Tori Bowie of the US (Gold) poses with her medal.
    Former world 100m champion Bowie dies
    The American was crowned world champion in 2017 and won three Olympic medals at the Rio Games in 2016
    Football - Champions League - Real Madrid training - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - May 16, 2023 Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti during training.
    Quality alone not enough to beat City: Ancelotti
    Ancelotti, who has won the Champions League a record four times as a coach at AC Milan and Real, warned his players not to be complacent
    Man City outclass Real Madrid to reach Champions League final
    City outclass Real to reach final
    Manchester City face Inter Milan in the final after the 4-0 rout of Real Madrid 

    Opinion

    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Leapfrogging in life through ChatGPT
    Tanvir A Mishuk
    Angels in disguise
    Tasneem Hossain