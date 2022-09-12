New Chelsea manager Potter 'impressed' by club's ownership

Graham Potter said the vision showcased by Chelsea's new ownership had convinced him to take charge of the London club, adding that this is the start of "a really exciting period" for Chelsea.

Potter was confirmed as Chelsea manager on Thursday to replace Thomas Tuchel, who was sacked just three months after a consortium headed by American Todd Boehly completed a 4.25 billion pounds ($4.86 billion) takeover of the club.

"It's the start of a really exciting period, I think," Potter said in an interview with the club's website published on Monday. "(I spoke with) the new ownership who I was really, really excited with and impressed by.