Bayern ease past Wolfsburg 2-0 with Musiala and Mueller on target

Champions Bayern Munich made it two Bundesliga wins from two matches when they comfortably beat visitors VfL Wolfsburg 2-0 on Sunday with goals from Jamal Musiala and Thomas Mueller.

The Bavarians, who have now scored eight goals in their first two league matches, were lethal in attack, especially in the first half, with Sadio Mane, Mueller and Musiala wreaking havoc in their opponents' box.

Alphonzo Davies almost scored an own goal when he cleared a header but his effort bounced off the post in the fifth minute, with Wolfsburg enjoying a confident start.