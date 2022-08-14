Barcelona frustrated by gritty Rayo on Lewandowski's debut

Robert Lewandowski's Barcelona debut ended in a disappointing 0-0 home draw with Rayo Vallecano at Camp Nou in their first LaLiga game of the season on Saturday.

It was a frustrating night for Barca whose fans showed up at an almost sold-out stadium to see their new team headlined by Poland striker Lewandowski, the twice FIFA Best Player of the Year winner, and Brazil winger Raphinha.

Barcelona dominated the match with almost 70% of possession and 18 goal attempts to two for Rayo.

But the two best chances fell to the visitors, Alvaro Garcia thwarted by a brilliant save by Marc Andre ter Stegen and Sergio Camello shooting wide.

Rayo's five-man defence did a superb job in shackling Lewandowski, who barely touched the ball the entire game.

Most of Barca's chances in the first half came from wingers Raphinha and Dembele, who linked up well and gave the team an attacking threat.