Arsenal beat Manchester United, march on toward Premier League title

Since the time of Arsène Wenger and Sir Alex Ferguson, Arsenal versus Manchester United has been the definitive rivalry of the Premier League era. Both on and off the field, their dynamic was legendary and entertaining, with both clubs producing stunning victories over the years. Recent seasons haven’t felt quite the same as the two clubs were never at their best at the same time. But now, under resurgent managers Mikel Arteta and Erik ten Hag, the clash was restored to its former glory for a new generation of players and fans and Arsenal emerged victorious in their challenge for the title.

Since the start of the season, Arteta’s Gunners have been in terrific form. Not only did they race to an early lead in the points tally, they’ve fended off the titanic force of Manchester City and have a small cushion to show for it. United, meanwhile, have slowly been mustering strength under Ten Hag, who has built up the squad with care and savvy. Both managers are also keenly aware of the other’s success. Though United got the better of Arsenal at Old Trafford in September, both squads were much changed, in both mentality and discipline, by the time of Sunday’s encounter.

The Gunners were largely unchanged from their triumph over Spurs, only adding new signing Leandro Trossard to the bench. The 4-3-3 setup allowed the team of Saka, Nketiah, and Martinelli to range the field and test United’s defence.

United, in contrast, has struggled with injuries and suspensions recently. Casemiro, now an integral part of the squad, was out of the game after picking up a yellow in the disappointing draw at Crystal Palace. Ten Hag’s 4-2-3-1 saw Scott McTominay return to the lineup to replace the Brazilian and Fred on the bench as a substitute.