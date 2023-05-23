Brazil condemns 'racist attacks' on Vinicius Jr in Spain

Brazil on Monday condemned the "racist attacks" Brazilian football player Vinicius Jr has repeatedly suffered in Spain and called on the Spanish government and sports authorities to punish those involved, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The ministry called in Spain's ambassador on Monday to explain the situation following the latest incident on Sunday when racist insults were hurled at the Black top-scoring forward for Real Madrid.

"Taking into account the seriousness of the facts and the occurrence of yet another inadmissible episode, the Brazilian government deeply regrets that, until now, effective measures have not been taken to prevent and avoid the repetition of these acts of racism," the statement said.

The foreign ministry confirmed that Ambassador Mar Fernandez Palacios was asked to inform on the incident that prompted President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to call on FIFA and LaLiga to act to stop racism taking root in football stadiums.