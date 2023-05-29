Hazlewood makes the cut as Australia confirm WTC final squad

Josh Hazlewood made the cut when Australia submitted their final 15-man squad for next week's World Test Championship final despite recent injury concerns, the International Cricket Council (ICC) have announced.

The paceman cut short his Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign earlier this month after reporting "minor side soreness" but had been declared fit by Cricket Australia for the winner-takes-all Test at The Oval in London starting on June 7.

The 32-year-old joins captain Pat Cummins, Scott Boland and Mitchell Starc as the specialist fast bowlers in the squad with all-rounder Mitch Marsh and batter Matthew Renshaw, who were included in the original party, missing out.