Struggling Southampton grab vital 1-0 win at goal-shy Chelsea

"The game was obviously overshadowed a bit by the injury to Cesar and we wish our best to him. We hope he is okay."

Chelsea, who have scored only four goals in 10 games in all competitions since the start of the year, looked livelier in the second half when Raheem Sterling and Kai Havertz came on and they kept the Southampton defence under pressure.

Gavin Bazunu was busy in goal and in the dying seconds of added time produced a fingertip save from substitute Conor Gallagher.

Despite spending nearly 300 million pounds ($361.05 million) in the January transfer window, the Blues still could not score against the south-coast team who lie three points below the safety zone and are led by caretaker coach Ruben Selles after Nathan Jones was sacked a week ago.

"It has been a tough season for us," Ward-Prowse told the BBC. "We have lacked a bit of consistency in all aspects of our game. Ruben has come in this week and been fantastic. He has steadied the ship and calmed everyone down."