    বাংলা

    Chelsea's Pochettino hopes dramatic Man United win is turning point

    Pochettino paid tribute to the irrepressible Palmer who has now scored 16 league goals, only two fewer than top marksman Erling Haaland

    Reuters
    Published : 5 April 2024, 04:37 AM
    Updated : 5 April 2024, 04:37 AM

    Chelsea coach Mauricio Pochettino said he hoped that the high drama of Thursday's 4-3 comeback win over Manchester United will prove a turning point in the Blues' inconsistent season and the sometimes strained relationship between him and the fans.

    Pochettino raced onto the pitch at the final whistle after hat-trick hero Cole Palmer scored the latest ever winning goal in a Premier League game after 11 minutes of added time, having equalised a few seconds earlier from the penalty spot.

    "It's important in the end to finish in the way that we finished, creating I think the connection (between) fans and players," the Argentine coach told reporters.

    "It's a very good thing that happened today and I think should be a turning point for us, creating trust with the fans and in the team," he said.

    A few weeks ago, Pochettino - former manager of Chelsea's rivals Tottenham Hotspur - was the subject of crude chanting by some fans during a stalemate at Brentford and on Saturday the boos rang out again after a 2-2 draw at home to 10-man Burnley.

    However, asked after Thursday's dramatic last-gasp win about the complaints from some fans that he does not show enough emotion to connect with them, the 52-year-old Pochettino said he was focused on doing his job on the touchline.

    "I am head coach. If someone wants a clown, they can go and find a clown," he added.

    Pochettino paid tribute to the irrepressible Palmer who has now scored 16 league goals, only two fewer than his former Manchester City team mate and top marksman Erling Haaland.

    "One of the basic skills is his mentality, his capacity to deal with the pressure," Pochettino said of Palmer. "I think it’s amazing the way he can deal with the pressure."

    Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag was left to rue his side's failure to see out a win for the second time in a matter of days, having conceded a very late equaliser to draw 1-1 away to Brentford at the weekend.

    "We didn't bring the win over the line. Of course that’s frustrating," he said. "You have to do your job. They know their job and they didn’t make the right decisions."

    Ten Hag said he did not know the extent of injuries that forced off two of his defenders - Raphael Varane and substitute Jonny Evans - potentially adding to gaping holes in United's back line before Sunday's visit of league leaders Liverpool.

    RELATED STORIES
    Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Manchester United - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - April 4, 2024 Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah celebrates after Cole Palmer scores their fourth goal
    Chelsea hat-trick hero Palmer snatches 4-3 win over Man United in thriller
    Timed at 100 minutes and 39 seconds, Palmer's clincher was the latest winning goal on record in a Premier League game
    Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Burnley - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - March 30, 2024 Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino Action
    Pochettino tells Chelsea squad to get outside their comfort zone
    Chelsea, who host Manchester United later on Thursday, spent over $510 million to bring in 13 new players last year
    Premier League - Brentford v Manchester United - Brentford Community Stadium, London, Britain - March 30, 2024 Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reacts
    United braced for tough test at Chelsea: Ten Hag
    United are sixth in the standings with 48 points, 11 behind fourth-placed Aston Villa
    Premier League - Chelsea v Burnley - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - March 30, 2024 Chelsea's Cole Palmer scores their first goal from the penalty spot Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra Purchase Licensing Rights
    Chelsea held at home by 10-man Burnley
    They struggled to make their numerical advantage count before they restored their lead in the 78th

    Opinion

    Echoes of silence: unveiling the Bangladesh genocide
    Tawheed Reza Noor
    China's hydro generators wait for the rains to come
    John Kemp
    Secrets to live a happy life
    Tasneem Hossain
    Cryptoverse: AI tokens outpace record-breaking bitcoin