Grieving Brook withdraws from IPL after grandmother's death

England batter Harry Brook has withdrawn from this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) following the death of his grandmother, the 25-year-old said.

Brook pulled out of England's recent 4-1 series defeat in India after his grandmother, whom he described as his "rock", fell ill.

"Now that she has passed my family and I are grieving and I need to be around them," the Delhi Capitals player said in a social media post on Wednesday.