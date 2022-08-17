Japanese clubs hoping home advantage yields Asian Champions League success

Johor, however, will have to overcome the recent loss of coach Benjamin Mora, who left last month for personal reasons.

Hector Bidoglio has replaced the Mexican and, while Johor have continued winning on the home front, it remains to be seen if the upheaval will impact on their continental hopes.

Another two-time winner, South Korea's Jeonbuk Motors, will take on compatriots Daegu FC on Thursday confident of advancing to the last eight.

Daegu go into the game with a new coach after Alexandre Gama quit on Sunday following a horrendous run of form in the K-League.

In his place has come former assistant Choi Won-kwon and the odds are stacked against a club making their second appearance in the knockout rounds of the continental championship.

Hong Kong's Kitchee have freshened up a squad that contains the tournament's all-time leading goal scorer, Dejan Damjanovic, ahead of their meeting on Friday with BG Pathum United from Thailand.

Kitchee are the first club from Hong Kong to reach the knockout rounds but will face a stiff challenge to progress further ahead of Makoto Teguramori's side.

Teams in west Asia will play their knockout round matches in February with the final, which sees the best team from either side of the continent go head-to-head over two legs, due to be played on Feb 19 and 26 next year.