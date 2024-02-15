Mbappe and Barcola hand PSG 2-0 win over Real Sociedad

PSG took control of the game and in the 70th minute, Barcola extended their lead as he nudged the ball through the legs of the goalkeeper Alex Remiro.

"We struggled a lot in the first half. We spoke to each other at halftime and the coach (Luis Enrique) pulled our strings. He was really upset," PSG captain Marquinhos told Canal Plus.

"Our attitude was much better in the second half. He (Luis Enrique) always tells us the truth, and that's very important for the team.