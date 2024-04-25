PSG close in on title with 4-1 win at Lorient

Paris St Germain closed in on a record-extending 12th Ligue 1 title as Ousmane Dembele and Kylian Mbappe each scored twice in a 4-1 away victory against second-from-bottom Lorient on Wednesday.

Luis Enrique's team would have sealed the title later on Wednesday if second-placed Monaco had failed to beat Lille at home, but the principality side prevailed 1-0 courtesy of Youssouf Fofana's second-half strike.