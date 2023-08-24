Ancelotti rules out Real Madrid move for Mbappe in this window

Real Madrid have ruled out signing Kylian Mbappe before the transfer window closes next week, manager Carlo Ancelotti said on Thursday as the Paris St Germain forward continues to be linked with the LaLiga club.

Ancelotti added that Real are unlikely to do any more transfer business in the current window which closes on Sept. 1.

When asked about France striker Mbappe, he told reporters: "No, I rule it out 100%. I think our squad is closed and our players are thinking about our season."

The transfer window remains open in Saudi Arabia beyond Sept. 1, which means clubs from the Gulf nation could still poach Europe's best players, but the Real boss was not concerned.