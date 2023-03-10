Saudi excitement builds as third Messi visit announced

Saudi excitement at the possibility of football superstar Lionel Messi joining the nation's Pro League swelled on Thursday after it was announced he would visit the kingdom for a third time in less than a year later this month.

The Argentine, who completed a glittering career resume last year by lifting the World Cup in Qatar, will visit for a holiday, Saudi Arabia's Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khatib said.

"I am happy to welcome our Tourism Ambassador... and his family and friends this month... to enjoy our most beautiful tourism destinations, connect with our people and enjoy unique experiences!" Al-Khatib said on Twitter.