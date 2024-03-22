    বাংলা

    Saka out of England friendlies with injury

    He returned to his club for rehabilitation, while no replacements were planned

    Reuters
    Published : 21 March 2024, 07:12 PM
    Updated : 21 March 2024, 07:12 PM

    Forward Bukayo Saka has left the England camp after reporting for international duty carrying an injury, the national team said on Thursday.

    "The Arsenal forward reported to St. George's Park with an injury and has been unable to participate in training," England said in a statement.

    Saka returned to his club for rehabilitation, while no replacements were planned, the statement added.

    England host Brazil on Saturday and Belgium on Tuesday in friendly games at Wembley.

