De Bruyne strike earns Man City 1-1 draw at Real Madrid

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne powered home a rasping low shot from distance in the 67th minute to earn them a 1-1 draw at Real Madrid in their Champions League semi-final first leg on Tuesday.

City dominated the match in the early stages but it was Real who took the lead as Vinicius Jr netted a brilliant curling strike from the edge of the area that flew into the top-right corner with Real's first shot on target in the 36th minute.