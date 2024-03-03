Vinicius scores twice as Real fight back to draw at Valencia

Vinicius Jr scored a brace to help Real Madrid fight back from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw at Valencia in an ill-tempered LaLiga clash on Saturday, as the Brazil winger returned to a stadium where he was racially abused last year.

The 23-year-old Brazilian stared defiantly at the Mestalla crowd several times, with the local fans jeering and whistling his every touch of the ball.

Real looked to be in control early on before Valencia won the ball back in midfield and quickly started a counter-attack, which ended in a Hugo Duro header that gave the hosts the lead in the 27th minute.

Valencia grew in confidence and their high pressure led to a bad mistake from Real defender Dani Carvajal that gifted the ball to Roman Yaremchuk who burst past the goalkeeper before firing into the net to extend their lead three minutes later.