Nunez claims dramatic win for Liverpool, Werner on target for Spurs

With 98 minutes played at the City Ground it seemed Liverpool were set to drop two crucial points in the Premier League title race but Darwin Nunez struck a last-gasp winner to secure a 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

It was the 18th time Liverpool have scored a winner beyond 90 minutes in the Premier League since Juergen Klopp took charge but few felt more important as the Reds maintained the relentless pressure at the top of the table.

Klopp's side's eighth win in nine league games left them on 63 points from 27 games, four points ahead of champions Manchester City who host Manchester United on Sunday and five ahead of Arsenal who play Sheffield United on Monday.

Fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur came from behind to beat Crystal Palace 3-1 and keep the pressure on fourth-placed Aston Villa who were playing at Luton Town later on Saturday.