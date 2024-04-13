Isak brace leads Newcastle to crucial 4-0 win over Spurs

A dominant Newcastle United struck twice within 95 seconds as Alexander Isak's brace helped them secure a 4-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday, a vital result in their bid to qualify for European competition.

The hosts led at the half-hour mark when Anthony Gordon got hold of a long ball, shook off Destiny Udogie and sent it through to Isak who scored. Gordon doubled their lead soon after when he intercepted a pass from Pedro Porro and finished.