    বাংলা

    Isak brace leads Newcastle to crucial 4-0 win over Spurs

    Newcastle moved up to sixth place in the standings with 50 points from 32 matches, one ahead of Manchester United

    Reuters
    Published : 13 April 2024, 02:08 PM
    Updated : 13 April 2024, 02:08 PM

    A dominant Newcastle United struck twice within 95 seconds as Alexander Isak's brace helped them secure a 4-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday, a vital result in their bid to qualify for European competition.

    The hosts led at the half-hour mark when Anthony Gordon got hold of a long ball, shook off Destiny Udogie and sent it through to Isak who scored. Gordon doubled their lead soon after when he intercepted a pass from Pedro Porro and finished.

    Isak struck again six minutes into the second half when he chased a long ball from Bruno Guimaraes past the Spurs' high backline and beat the keeper with ease. Fabian Schar scored the hosts' fourth goal with a header in the 87th minute.

    Newcastle moved up to sixth place in the standings with 50 points from 32 matches, one ahead of Manchester United who have played a game less and visit Bournemouth later in the day. Spurs are fifth with 60 points.

