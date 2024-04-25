Everton deal Liverpool big blow with shock 2-0 derby victory

"Sunday was massive and now it was a massively important derby game."

Calvert-Lewin leapt to head home from a corner kick to double the Toffees' lead in the 58th minute, and while Liverpool have mounted some masterful comebacks this season, Everton held strong to hand Klopp, who is leaving his role at the season's end, his first defeat at Goodison in his final derby.

"It's extra special, isn't it? Local derby -- I've been here long enough to know what it means to the fans, what it means to me," Calvert-Lewin told Sky Sports. "Where we are in the league, we needed a massive three points and everything kind of came together tonight."

Liverpool kept Everton keeper Jordan Pickford busy in the dying minutes as he leapt to bat Harvey Elliott's shot over the crossbar and then dived to save a shot from Reds talisman Mohamed Salah while Everton manager Sean Dyche looked at his watch in frustration, desperately wanting the final whistle to blow.

It was joyful bedlam when it finally did, with Everton's faithful serenading the team off the pitch.

"Great atmosphere, thoroughly deserved it, was a massive win. Hard work pays off," Pickford told Sky.

While Liverpool, who had 77 percent possession and seven shots on target to Everton's six, won the League Cup earlier this season, the Premier League is the final trophy up for grabs for the Reds after they were eliminated from the FA Cup and Europa League.