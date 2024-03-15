Liverpool thrash Sparta, Leverkusen clinch stoppage-time win

Liverpool hammered Sparta Prague 6-1 on Thursday to storm into the Europa League quarter-finals 11-2 on aggregate while Bayer Leverkusen staged a dramatic turnaround to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat against Qarabag.

Liverpool were 4-0 up within 14 minutes thanks to goals by Darwin Nunez, Bobby Clark, Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo.

Serbian striker Veljko Birmancevic pulled one back for the visitors before the break, but Liverpool continued to dominate.