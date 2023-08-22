Chelsea midfielder Chukwuemeka undergoes surgery

Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka has undergone surgery after sustaining a knee injury during Sunday's Premier League clash against West Ham United, the west London club said on Tuesday.

Chukwuemeka scored the equaliser before being forced off during half-time at the London Stadium, where Chelsea suffered a 3-1 defeat against West Ham.

"Carney underwent surgery and will now begin his recovery," Chelsea said in a statement.