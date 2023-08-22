    বাংলা

    Chelsea midfielder Chukwuemeka undergoes surgery

    Chukwuemeka scored the equaliser before being forced off during half-time before his team sank to a 3-1 defeat at West Ham

    Reuters
    Published : 22 August 2023, 12:15 PM
    Updated : 22 August 2023, 12:15 PM

    Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka has undergone surgery after sustaining a knee injury during Sunday's Premier League clash against West Ham United, the west London club said on Tuesday.

    Chukwuemeka scored the equaliser before being forced off during half-time at the London Stadium, where Chelsea suffered a 3-1 defeat against West Ham.

    "Carney underwent surgery and will now begin his recovery," Chelsea said in a statement.

    "The 19-year-old will work with the club's medical department on his rehabilitation at Cobham (Chelsea's training ground)."

    Chelsea signed the England youth international from Aston Villa on a six-year contract earlier this month.

    "From Joy to Pain within minutes... My first goal for Chelsea. A moment I've prayed so hard for and dreamt of since I was a kid...," Chukwuemeka said on Instagram.

    "Minor setback but I will be back stronger than ever. Thank you Chelsea fans for your love and support. See you soon."

    Premier League  
    RELATED STORIES
    Premier League - West Ham United v Chelsea - London Stadium, London, Britain - August 20, 2023 Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino looks dejected after the match Action
    Pochettino's wait goes on as Chelsea lose at West Ham
    Pochettino sent on the club's latest big-money signing Caicedo in a bid to salvage something but he gave away the penalty which sealed his side's fate
    Premier League - Chelsea v Liverpool - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - August 13, 2023 Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino embraces Liverpool's Andrew Robertson after the match Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
    Chelsea fight back to draw with Liverpool
    They dominated possession after the break but failed to get a second goal
    Premier League - Manchester United v Fulham - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - May 28, 2023 Manchester United's Harry Maguire during the lap of appreciation after the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
    West Ham agree deal with United for Maguire
    Sky Sports television and the BBC say the deal is worth around 30 million pounds ($38 million) and personal terms are not expected to be a problem
    Soccer Football - Premier League - Arsenal v Chelsea - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - May 2, 2023 Chelsea's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during the warm up before the match.
    Marseille sign Aubameyang from Chelsea
    The 34-year-old striker made just five Premier League starts, netting once against Crystal Palace in October

    Opinion

    The frustrations of an uncertain board year
    How money is shaping a new space race
    Success of Women's World Cup can't hide financial gap with men
    China does Intel a small favour
    Jonathan Guilford