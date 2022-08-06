Tottenham crush Southampton for impressive opening win

Mohammed Salisu clumsily turned Emerson Royal's cross into his own net in the 61st minute, and two minutes later Royal set up the impressive Kulusevski to guide an exquisite finish beyond Bazunu whose saves kept the score respectable.

It was quite a statement by Tottenham, who did not even need the usual goal contributions of last season's Premier League Golden Boot winner Son or Harry Kane -- both of whom had several chances to open their tallies for the season.

Tottenham ended the match in cruise control and manager Antonio Conte gave debuts to new signings Ivan Perisic and Yves Bissouma as substitutes in the second half.

Midfielder Bissouma enjoyed a lively cameo, getting a yellow card and then almost scoring in the last minute.

Some solid transfer business, the presence of serial-winner Conte as coach and the way they ended last season to grab fourth spot, has seen Tottenham tipped as potential challengers to Manchester City and Liverpool's duopoly.

There was a real buzz around the sun-kissed north London stadium and even when Ward-Prowse bounced a volley down and beyond Hugo Lloris the mood did not dampen.

Showing a relentless energy Tottenham simply overpowered a Southampton side who rarely threatened to salvage anything.