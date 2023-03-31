Argentina bids to host U20 World Cup in place of Indonesia

Argentina has submitted a formal bid to host this year's Under-20 World Cup in place of Indonesia which was stripped of its rights to stage the tournament, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on Thursday.

Argentina was the only country to submit a formal offer. The FIFA Bureau will decide whether to accept the proposal in two or three days with the tournament scheduled to start on May 20.

"We all know Argentine football and surely it can host a competition of this level," Infantino told a news conference in Paraguay, where he will take part in the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) Congress on Friday.