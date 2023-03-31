    বাংলা

    Argentina bids to host U20 World Cup in place of Indonesia

    It was the only country to submit a formal offer to FIFA

    Published : 31 March 2023, 06:50 AM
    Argentina has submitted a formal bid to host this year's Under-20 World Cup in place of Indonesia which was stripped of its rights to stage the tournament, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on Thursday.

    Argentina was the only country to submit a formal offer. The FIFA Bureau will decide whether to accept the proposal in two or three days with the tournament scheduled to start on May 20.

    "We all know Argentine football and surely it can host a competition of this level," Infantino told a news conference in Paraguay, where he will take part in the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) Congress on Friday.

    "There are other countries that have also announced interest but as a candidacy, with the government's guarantees and other details, Argentina is the first and we will make the decision in two or three days," he added.

    FIFA stopped Indonesia from hosting the event after the country's soccer federation (PSSI) said it had cancelled the draw because the governor of the island of Bali refused to host the Israel team.

    "Israel is in favour of Argentina hosting, they deserve it as world champions. It is a very nice and big country, with excellent facilities. I hope they can also organise the 2030 World Cup," Israel's Ambassador to Argentina, Eyal Sela, said.

